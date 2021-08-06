Panera Founder Seeks 2-Court Damages Proceeding In Del.

Law360 (August 6, 2021, 7:12 PM EDT) -- Attorneys for Panera Bread Co. founder Ronald M. Shaich have asked a Delaware Chancery Court vice chancellor to consider a simultaneous Superior Court appointment to handle punitive triple-damages award claims against the company, with the dual-bench strategy aimed at solving a prohibition on Chancery Court punitive awards. The proposal surfaced in a letter to Vice Chancellor Morgan T. Zurn filed with the court late Thursday on jurisdiction and other issues surrounding Shaich's running battle over alleged breaches of his retirement agreement and Panera claims focused on violations of post-retirement no-compete pledges. Missouri-based Panera yanked back $13 million in stock and other...

