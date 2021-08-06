US Restricts Visas For 50 Relatives Of Nicaraguan Officials

Law360 (August 6, 2021, 4:35 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of State blocked visas for 50 people tied to Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega's government on Friday, days after Nicaraguan police arrested the running mate of an opposition presidential candidate. The 50 individuals are the immediate relatives of Nicaraguan National Assembly representatives and Nicaraguan prosecutors and judges whom the U.S. said played a direct role in undermining the country's democratic processes, according to Ned Price, a State Department spokesman. "The United States will continue to use diplomatic and economic tools to promote accountability for those who enable Ortega and Murillo's repression," Price said, referring to Rosario Murillo, Nicaragua's First...

