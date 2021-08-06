Kazakhstan Accused Of Harassment In $506M Award Fight

Law360 (August 6, 2021, 5:46 PM EDT) -- A pair of Moldovan oil and gas investors looking to enforce a half-billion-dollar arbitral award against Kazakhstan have accused the country of orchestrating a campaign of harassment through its initiation of "frivolous and abusive" litigation aimed at evading payment of the nearly decade-old award. Investors Anatolie and Gabriel Stati argue in an Aug. 5 "notice of legal dispute" that Kazakhstan has deliberately flouted its obligation under international treaty to pay the award, which the pair won from a tribunal in Sweden in late 2013 after the country seized their Kazakh petroleum operations. Kazakhstan has been fighting the Statis' enforcement efforts for...

