New Emissions Plan Mends Relations With Automakers, Calif.

Law360 (August 6, 2021, 3:33 PM EDT) -- The Biden administration's first major climate change-related regulations to strengthen greenhouse gas and fuel efficiency standards are mending fractured relationships with automakers and California, but risk turning away green groups calling out loopholes in the new policies. President Joe Biden on Thursday highlighted the rules along with a new goal to make electric vehicles 50% of all new light duty car and truck sales by 2030. Tackling vehicle emissions and fuel use has taken priority in the climate-focused administration with transportation making up 29% — the single largest source — of all GHG emissions in the U.S. Passenger cars and trucks...

