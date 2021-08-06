Atty's Role In Straight Path Deal Suit In Chancery Clarified

Law360 (August 6, 2021, 3:54 PM EDT) -- Counsel for a defendant in a lawsuit related to Verizon's $3.1 billion purchase of Straight Path has told the Delaware Chancery Court an attorney on its counsel team is not expected to be called as a trial witness unless rebuttal testimony is needed. In a recent letter to Vice Chancellor Sam Glasscock III, attorney Rudolf Koch of Richards Layton & Finger PA said cloud company IDT Corp., a defendant in the litigation, does not intend to call attorney Jason Cyrulnik of Cyrulnik Fattaruso LLP as a witness, but wants to "reserve the right to revisit this issue in rebuttal, should a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS