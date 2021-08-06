Cuomo On Defensive After Aide's 'Brave' Criminal Complaint

Law360 (August 6, 2021, 8:30 PM EDT) -- The Albany County Sheriff on Saturday hailed the "bravery" of a woman who filed a criminal complaint accusing New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo of groping her breast and buttocks in the executive mansion, after the governor's legal team attacked the claim in a press conference. The woman's attorney, Brian Premo, said his client reported the allegations to the sheriff on Thursday. The claims were detailed in the New York attorney general's damning report released on Tuesday finding that the governor sexually harassed 11 women. Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple promised "a very comprehensive investigation." The name of the accuser who made...

