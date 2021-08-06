UK Justice Ministry Seeks Input On Court Alternatives

Law360 (August 6, 2021, 4:47 PM EDT) -- The U.K.'s Ministry of Justice is seeking views from the legal community on how to more fully integrate dispute resolution processes within the justice system, an effort aimed at helping to guide users toward options that may better suit resolution of an issue. The move comes as the ministry marks the 25th anniversary of a report called "Access to Justice" authored by former Lord Chief Justice of England and Wales Harry Woolf, who argued that protocols should be put in place to facilitate prelitigation settlements so that going to court would be a last resort. "A quarter of a century after...

