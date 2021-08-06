Advocates Decry Oportun's Bid For Federal Bank Charter

Law360 (August 6, 2021, 5:59 PM EDT) -- More than 20 advocacy groups sounded the alarm about tech-savvy lender Oportun's bid for a bank charter, urging the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency to hold off on moving forward with Oportun's application amid an ongoing Consumer Financial Protection Bureau investigation. National organizations including the Center for Responsible Lending and Americans for Financial Reform and a handful of state-level advocacy groups penned an Aug. 4 letter to the OCC's acting comptroller, saying they had "serious concerns" about Oportun Bank NA's charter application. The groups cited media reports and other research that raised questions about Oportun's debt collection practices....

