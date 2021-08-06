Lin Wood Election Suit Fails Standing Test In 11th Circ.

Law360 (August 6, 2021, 7:56 PM EDT) -- Controversial pro-Trump attorney L. Lin Wood can't challenge the constitutionality of Georgia's runoff elections for the U.S. Senate because he suffered no particularized injury as a voter, the Eleventh Circuit ruled on Friday. A three-judge appellate panel affirmed in a per curiam unpublished opinion that Wood's suit against Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and members of the state election board lacked the minimum federal standing requirements under Article III of the U.S. Constitution. A Georgia federal trial judge dismissed the case on those grounds in late December. Wood, a staunch Republican, wanted the court to halt Georgia's runoff elections that...

