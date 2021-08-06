SEC Approves Nasdaq Board Diversity Proposal

Law360 (August 6, 2021, 4:26 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday approved a Nasdaq proposal that requires its listed companies to publicly disclose diversity information about their board members and pushes them to have at least two "diverse" members. The new rule requires most U.S. companies listed on the Nasdaq to have at least two "diverse" members on their board or explain why they don't. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File) The rules reflect calls from shareholders for greater transparency regarding companies' leadership, and are part of broader investor demand for the "consistent and comparable data" needed to make investment decisions, SEC Chair Gary Gensler said in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS