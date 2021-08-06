Mexico's Suit Targets US Gun Industry's Liability Shield

Law360 (August 6, 2021, 8:45 PM EDT) -- Mexico's recently filed lawsuit against major U.S. firearms companies claiming they have done nothing to stop the flow of guns across the border, leading to cartel-related bloodshed and scores of deaths, represents a renewed attack on a federal statute shielding the gun industry, experts said. The Mexican government's Aug. 4 suit filed in Massachusetts federal court alleges Barrett Firearms Manufacturing Inc., Beretta USA Corp., Colt's Manufacturing Co. LLC, Glock Inc., Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. and others know that the guns they manufacture and sell are winding up in the hands of drug traffickers and other criminals in Mexico but are...

