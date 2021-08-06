Atty Can't Escape Malpractice Claim In Campaign Finance Suit

Law360 (August 6, 2021, 8:04 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey state court judge refused to dismiss malpractice claims against an attorney ensnared in a former Hoboken City Council candidate's fraud lawsuit, ruling Friday that the lawyer was not added to the complaint too late. The malpractice claim against attorney Michael Goldberg was added in April to former city council candidate Angel Alicea's lawsuit seeking to hold Alicea's former running mate, Peter J. Cammarano III, liable for fines and expenses stemming from a complaint the state elections board filed against the Cammarano-Alicea campaign in 2013 over alleged filing violations. During a telephone hearing Friday, Hudson County Superior Court Judge Joseph...

