Excavation Co. Owes Money To Pension Plan, 8th Circ. Says

Law360 (August 6, 2021, 7:39 PM EDT) -- The Eighth Circuit signed off Friday on a district court's corrected decision requiring an excavation company to fork over unpaid contributions to the company's welfare and pension plan, as laid out in the collective bargaining agreement with an engineering union. The three-judge panel affirmed a Nebraska federal court's calculation of a $4,285 award of unpaid contributions from Omaha-based Anderson Excavating Co. to the International Union of Operating Engineers, Local 571, and trustees of the company welfare and pension plan. Friday's decision tied up the union and retirement plan trustees' Employee Retirement Income Security Act suit from March 2014, in which they...

