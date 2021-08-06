Landslide Victims Want Ch. 11 Pause Of Ryan Homes Suit

Law360 (August 6, 2021, 6:47 PM EDT) -- A group of Pennsylvania homeowners whose properties were damaged or lost in a 2018 landslide asked a Pennsylvania federal court to pause a lawsuit by Ryan Homes against the developer Friday, since the developer's Chapter 11 bankruptcy plan could pay the homeowners and release a number of third-party defendants and cross-claimants from the suit. The homeowners asked U.S. District Judge J. Nicholas Ranjan to let them join the suit with an amicus brief in support of JND Properties LLC, Pennsylvania Soil and Rock Inc., Alton Industries, Inc., Strnisha Excavation Inc., Morris Knowles & Associates Inc., Mark R. Brashear. Joseph N. DeNardo...

