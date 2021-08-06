9th Circ. Says Snoqualmie Tribe Can't Claim Treaty Rights

Law360 (August 6, 2021, 7:07 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit on Friday upheld a decision to toss the Snoqualmie Indian Tribe's claims that it has off-reservation hunting and gathering rights in Washington under an 1855 treaty, saying the same claims were already rejected in earlier litigation over fishing rights. The Snoqualmie Tribe had argued that a 1979 district court ruling that the Snoqualmie and the Samish Indian Nation didn't have fishing rights under the 1855 Treaty of Point Elliott didn't bar the current suit, saying that hunting and gathering rights weren't resolved in the earlier decision. In a published opinion Friday, a unanimous Ninth Circuit panel agreed with...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS