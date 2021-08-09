Ex-Law Firm Secretary Drops Texas Discrimination Suit

Law360 (August 9, 2021, 3:03 PM EDT) -- A former legal secretary in the Dallas office of Hartline Barger LLP has voluntarily dismissed a lawsuit alleging that the firm fired her after she complained about being harassed by some of her co-workers because of her race. Paige Ann Thompson agreed Friday to pay her own costs upon dismissing her pro se lawsuit against Hartline Barger with prejudice. The firm's council declined to comment, outside noting that the case has been settled and dismissed. Thompson sued the firm last November, alleging that she was fired after reporting that a firm associate was demanding she perform work for him even though...

