5th Circ. Won't Reopen Salvadoran's Deportation Relief Case

Law360 (August 6, 2021, 7:30 PM EDT) -- A Fifth Circuit panel denied a Salvadoran woman's review petition for deportation relief in a published opinion Friday, ruling that the Board of Immigration Appeals didn't err in refusing to reopen her deportation proceedings and that the panel lacked jurisdiction over the BIA's prima facie determination against her. Mirian Margarita Parada-Orellana, a native of El Salvador, crossed the border into the U.S. on October 1, 2005, at which point Border Patrol agents apprehended her and detained for three days, according to the panel's summary of her case. While in detention, the government served Parada-Orellana with a notice ordering her to appear before...

