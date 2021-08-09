Metal Band Ratt Wins $2M Default Judgment In TM Fight

Law360 (August 9, 2021, 4:07 PM EDT) -- The glam metal band Ratt won a $2 million judgment in a California federal court lawsuit it had launched against a company that had allegedly been using the group's trademarks. U.S. District Judge Dean Pregerson on Friday entered a default judgment against a company called WBS Inc., finding "that statutory damages of $2 million are appropriate." When costs were added onto that amount, the total dollar figure came out to a $2,002,005.08 judgment, according to court documents. Judge Pregerson didn't go into much detail about why he granted the award, but said he "considered the relevant factors, particularly the willfulness of...

