Bayada Home Health Care Workers Get Cert. In OT Suit

Law360 (August 9, 2021, 8:33 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge has granted final certification to a pair of classes suing Bayada Home Health Care over claims the business violated the Fair Labor Standards Act by misclassifying some employees as overtime exempt instead of nonexempt. The decision handed down Friday means 73 client service managers for the company, which has 330 offices in 21 states, can pursue a collective action in pursuit of unpaid wages. U.S. District Judge Noel Hillman rejected Bayada's arguments that its uniform policies for client service managers were guidelines that were not enforced uniformly because the class members performed widely different duties depending on...

