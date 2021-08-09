Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Bayada Home Health Care Workers Get Cert. In OT Suit

Law360 (August 9, 2021, 8:33 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge has granted final certification to a pair of classes suing Bayada Home Health Care over claims the business violated the Fair Labor Standards Act by misclassifying some employees as overtime exempt instead of nonexempt.

The decision handed down Friday means 73 client service managers for the company, which has 330 offices in 21 states, can pursue a collective action in pursuit of unpaid wages.

U.S. District Judge Noel Hillman rejected Bayada's arguments that its uniform policies for client service managers were guidelines that were not enforced uniformly because the class members performed widely different duties depending on...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!