Amazon Wins Round In India Over Future Retail Deal

Law360 (August 6, 2021, 11:22 PM EDT) -- India's highest court on Friday dealt a win to Amazon.com in a dispute that pitted two of the world's wealthiest men against each other, enforcing an emergency arbitral award that put on hold a deal involving one of India's largest brick and mortar retailers. The Supreme Court of India concluded that it could enforce the Singapore International Arbitration Centre award issued last October, which temporarily blocked a deal through which Future Retail was to sell its assets to Reliance Industries, owned by Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani. The deal was reportedly worth $3.4 billion. Jeff Bezo's Amazon, which invested in a shareholder...

