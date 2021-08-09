SPX Says Property Owners' New Suit Includes Old Claims

Law360 (August 9, 2021, 2:50 PM EDT) -- SPX Corp. is seeking to toss a homeowner lawsuit alleging it and two other companies improperly buried materials contaminated with polychlorinated biphenyls, or PCBs, instead of disposing of them at a designated landfill, arguing the plaintiffs are attempting to relitigate a matter already decided by the court. SPX and the other companies moved to have the case dismissed Friday, telling a Wisconsin federal court that property owners William and Nancy Liebhart had filed a lawsuit that largely restates allegations that were decided upon by the court years ago. Because the earlier case either put to bed the allegations that have been...

