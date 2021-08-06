Masking Mandatory Again In SDNY With Virus Back On Rise

Law360 (August 6, 2021, 6:22 PM EDT) -- With COVID-19 case counts back on the rise, the Southern District of New York issued stricter virus protection guidance on Friday, rolling back a slight relaxation of masking rules announced in June with a mandatory masks-for-all order. The order from Southern District Chief Judge Laura Taylor Swain came as data indicated rising infection rates, case counts and hospitalizations in New York State associated with the more contagious delta variant — and as federal officials publicly cautioned that vaccinated individuals can still transmit the virus. Since June, New York's seven-day positivity rate in testing his risen by nearly eightfold, according to data from the...

