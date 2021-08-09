Ill. Judge Cuts Class Claims From Mariano's Wage Dispute

Law360 (August 9, 2021, 9:45 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge has decertified a class of Illinois Mariano's workers who accused the grocer's parent company of failing to properly pay its people service managers for performing extra overtime non-exempt work, such as catering delivery and flower arrangement. U.S. District Judge Elaine Bucklo said she won't give class treatment to the Fair Labor Standards Act claims James Haugen and Christian Goldston launched against Roundy's Illinois LLC because determining what sort of unpaid work each worker performed would be too individual of an inquiry. Haugen and Goldston claim in their suit, for example, that they and other Mariano's people service...

