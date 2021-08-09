Ponzi Investors Ink $54M Deal In Suit Against Comerica

Law360 (August 9, 2021, 5:32 PM EDT) -- A proposed class of investors told a California federal judge Friday they've reached a $54.2 million deal with Comerica Bank in a suit over an alleged Ponzi scheme by Woodbridge Group after accusing the bank of turning a blind eye to the plot. The potential class asked U.S. District Judge Dolly Gee to grant preliminary approval of the deal, which they said would resolve claims for nearly 8,000 Woodbridge investors. About 61% of the proposed class are members of the Woodbridge Liquidation Trust, and the rest are individual investors, according to the motion. The deal would include payouts to investors based...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS