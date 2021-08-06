Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

J&J Talc Case Sent Back To Philly After 11th-Hour Removal

Law360 (August 6, 2021, 8:16 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge agreed on Friday that Johnson & Johnson had improperly tried to boot claims over allegedly carcinogenic talcum powder out of state court on the day jury selection in the case, which was set to be Philadelphia County's first talc trial, was set to begin. 

U.S. District Judge Michael Baylson rejected arguments from J&J that attorneys for ovarian cancer patient Ellen Kleiner had acted in bad faith by pursuing claims against two affiliates of the Pennsylvania-based Rite Aid Corp. in order to keep the case in state court, only to drop the retailer as a defendant on the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!