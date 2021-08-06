J&J Talc Case Sent Back To Philly After 11th-Hour Removal

Law360 (August 6, 2021, 8:16 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge agreed on Friday that Johnson & Johnson had improperly tried to boot claims over allegedly carcinogenic talcum powder out of state court on the day jury selection in the case, which was set to be Philadelphia County's first talc trial, was set to begin. U.S. District Judge Michael Baylson rejected arguments from J&J that attorneys for ovarian cancer patient Ellen Kleiner had acted in bad faith by pursuing claims against two affiliates of the Pennsylvania-based Rite Aid Corp. in order to keep the case in state court, only to drop the retailer as a defendant on the...

