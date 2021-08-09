Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Columbia Sportswear's Patent Claims Fall Short At Trial

Law360 (August 9, 2021, 3:13 PM EDT) -- Columbia Sportswear failed to convince a California federal jury of claims that a smaller rival infringed a jacket-lining design patent, almost four years after a different jury awarded Columbia $3.4 million in a verdict that was later thrown out.

In its verdict, a seven-person jury said on Friday that outdoor sporting gear manufactured by San Diego-based Seirus Innovative Accessories doesn't infringe a patent owned by Columbia Sportswear North America Inc. The verdict came down following a day of deliberation at the conclusion of a four-day trial before U.S. District Judge Marco Hernández.

It was the second time a jury had been...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Patents

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!