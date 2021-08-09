Columbia Sportswear's Patent Claims Fall Short At Trial

Law360 (August 9, 2021, 3:13 PM EDT) -- Columbia Sportswear failed to convince a California federal jury of claims that a smaller rival infringed a jacket-lining design patent, almost four years after a different jury awarded Columbia $3.4 million in a verdict that was later thrown out. In its verdict, a seven-person jury said on Friday that outdoor sporting gear manufactured by San Diego-based Seirus Innovative Accessories doesn't infringe a patent owned by Columbia Sportswear North America Inc. The verdict came down following a day of deliberation at the conclusion of a four-day trial before U.S. District Judge Marco Hernández. It was the second time a jury had been...

