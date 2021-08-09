5th Circ. Tosses Ad Co.'s Free Speech Suit Over Signage

Law360 (August 9, 2021, 5:52 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit has affirmed a Texas federal court's dismissal of an advertising firm's First Amendment challenge to an Austin suburb's code dictating design standards for off-site billboards, finding the company's billboard applications were denied based on the style of sign proposed and not their content. In an unpublished opinion issued Friday, a three-judge panel rejected Reagan National Advertising of Austin Inc.'s argument that the city of Cedar Park, a northern suburb of the Texas capital, had denied five off-site billboard permit applications based on content restrictions in the city's Sign Code in violation of the First Amendment. The panel held...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS