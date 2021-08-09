Pomerantz, Robbins Geller Ask to Lead E-Cig Investor Suit

Law360 (August 9, 2021, 6:36 PM EDT) -- A proposed class of investors who sued tobacco company Altria and vaping company Juul over claims they knowingly marketed to underage consumers has asked a Virginia federal judge for class certification and approval of Pomerantz LLP and Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP as class counsel. A memorandum filed by the plaintiffs on Friday states the lawsuit "is a textbook example of a case warranting class action treatment." The lead plaintiffs in the case allege they and other class members were harmed by false and misleading statements made by Altria Group Inc. and Juul Labs Inc. regarding the companies' marketing to...

