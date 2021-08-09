Freshfields-Led JV Inks $4.53B Deal For Poultry Producer

Law360 (August 9, 2021, 9:59 AM EDT) -- A joint venture between food and agriculture companies Cargill and Continental Grain, led by Freshfields, has agreed to buy poultry producer Sanderson Farms for $4.53 billion, the companies said Monday, in an agreement that also features law firms Gibson Dunn, Wachtell Lipton, Fishman Haygood and Paul Weiss. The agreement sees Cargill Inc. teaming up with Continental Grain Co. to pick up Sanderson Farms Inc. for $203 per share, creating a premier player in the U.S. poultry production sector, according to a statement. That per-share price represents a premium of 30.3% over the target's closing price on June 18, the final full...

