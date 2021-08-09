Robbins Geller Scores Lead Role In Green Dot Investor Suit

Law360 (August 9, 2021, 6:06 PM EDT) -- Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP will lead a proposed investor class action against financial technology company Green Dot Corp. after a California federal judge put its New York pension fund client in the lead slot instead of an institutional investor group represented by Berman Tabacco and Labaton Sucharow LLP. In an order Friday, U.S. District Judge Dean D. Pregerson awarded lead plaintiff status to a New York hotel industry pension fund and signed off on its pick of Robbins Geller for class counsel, concluding that the fund has the largest financial stake in the 2019 case. The litigation concerns claims...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS