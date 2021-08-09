5 Firms Guide Blackstone's $3.1B Toronto REIT Buy

Law360 (August 9, 2021, 2:55 PM EDT) -- A real estate investment trust affiliated with Blackstone will buy logistics-focused WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust of Toronto through a $3.1 billion deal including debt, guided by five law firms. Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust Inc., or BREIT, will pay $22 for each outstanding WPT unit to the tune of $1.86 billion. The price represents a 17.1% premium over WPT's Aug. 6 closing price on the Toronto Stock Exchange, the companies said Monday in a joint announcement. The deal, which includes assumed debt of about $1.24 billion, is expected to close in the fourth quarter subject to customary approvals....

