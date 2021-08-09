FCC Ripped At DC Circ. Over SpaceX's Satellite Launch

Law360 (August 9, 2021, 7:21 PM EDT) -- Dish Network and Viasat tore into the Federal Communications Commission for authorizing Elon Musk-linked SpaceX to deploy thousands of its Starlink fleet of broadband satellites closer to Earth than originally planned. The competitors sounded off against the FCC in separate opening briefs to the D.C. Circuit Friday, urging the court to vacate the FCC's April order that gave SpaceX permission to bring thousands of satellites to low-earth orbit in an order that the FCC characterized as an update to technical specifications. Although the FCC stated that SpaceX's requested changes "will serve the public interest" by allowing changes that the company says will let...

