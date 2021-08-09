Monsanto Wants Ga. Justices To Rule On Widow's Timeliness

Law360 (August 9, 2021, 4:42 PM EDT) -- Monsanto Co. has asked a Georgia federal judge to let the state's Supreme Court decide whether Georgia law bars as untimely a widow's survival claims holding the company liable for the alleged Roundup-related death of her husband. Monsanto said in its Friday request for certification of questions to the state high court that it is unclear when Janice Dollar's survival claims accrued for the purposes of triggering Georgia's two-year statute of limitations for personal injury claims. Dollar brought loss of consortium claims against Monsanto in June 2020 as the personal representative of the estate of Michael Dollar, who died in December...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS