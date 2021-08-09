Trucking Cos. Sued Over I-65 Inferno That Killed 8 Kids In Ala.

Law360 (August 9, 2021, 8:41 PM EDT) -- A mother who survived a 17-car pileup only to watch eight children, including two of her own, burn to death inside the van she was driving has filed suit in Alabama federal court against two transportation companies and a truck driver, claiming they are responsible for the carnage. Candice Gulley and the family members for six of the children who died filed a wrongful death suit on Friday claiming trucking companies Hansen & Adkins Auto Transport Inc. and Asmat Investment LLC, along with Asmat truck driver Mamuye Ayane Takelu, were to blame for the June 19 crash on Interstate 65 outside...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS