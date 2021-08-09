Ill. Residents Say Macy's Belongs In Facial-Data Privacy MDL

Law360 (August 9, 2021, 5:17 PM EDT) -- Illinois residents urged a federal judge Friday not to let Macy's turn the state's landmark biometric privacy statute into "a toothless tiger," saying the court should decline the company's bid to escape multidistrict litigation stemming from a facial recognition database developed by Clearview AI Inc. The residents said U.S. District Judge Sharon Johnson Coleman should reject Macy's Retail Holdings Inc.'s argument that they failed to establish standing to pursue claims the department store chain violated the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act by accessing Clearview's biometric database and profiting from it without their informed consent. They argued that Macy's is ignoring the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS