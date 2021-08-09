Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Jeld-Wen Gets Adviser Info Shielded In Door Factory Sale

Law360 (August 9, 2021, 6:07 PM EDT) -- A doormaker shouldn't receive early notice of who will serve as advisers to the divestiture of a Pennsylvania factory as part of a landmark antitrust verdict, a Virginia federal judge has ruled, agreeing with a special master's request to waive a provision requiring him to share the information.

U.S. District Judge Robert E. Payne said Friday that Steves and Sons Inc. shouldn't be given advanced notice of who will serve as advisers to the divestiture of Jeld-Wen Inc.'s doorskin plant in Towanda, Pennsylvania, because it may be among the bidders. Jeld-Wen was forced to divest the factory after Steves and Sons, its...

