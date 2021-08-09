3rd Circ. OKs NJ AG's Limit On Sharing Immigration Info

Law360 (August 9, 2021, 3:28 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit signed off Monday on an order from the New Jersey Attorney General's Office barring law enforcement agencies from sharing certain information with federal immigration authorities, ruling in a precedential opinion that two federal statutes do not bar the directive since they regulate states and not private actors. A circuit panel upheld a New Jersey federal court decision from last year tossing federal claims from Ocean and Cape May counties over former state Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal's so-called Immigrant Trust Directive, rejecting their arguments that the order is preempted by U.S. Code Title 8, Sections 1373 and 1644....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS