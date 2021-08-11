Fisher Phillips Hires GE-Affiliated GC In Houston

Law360 (August 11, 2021, 3:18 PM EDT) -- Fisher Phillips LLP's most recent lateral hire in Houston is an expert in workplace safety litigation who spent the past three years as general counsel to a General Electric Co. affiliate. Collin Warren began working as a partner in Fisher Phillip's Houston office in late July and was announced as an addition to the firm on Monday. Warren is an expert in representing employers in litigation and regulatory investigations involving workplace injuries, property loss, construction defects and equipment failures. His most recent position was as general counsel and chief compliance officer of APM, a wholly owned subsidiary of GE that provides...

