Cardinals First NFL Team To Announce Stadium Sportsbook

Law360 (August 9, 2021, 2:09 PM EDT) -- On Monday the Arizona Cardinals became the first National Football League franchise to announce they will host a sportsbook at their stadium, although it won't be open in time for the league's regular season kickoff next month. BetMGM is teaming up with the Cardinals and Gila River Hotels & Casinos to open four betting parlors in the Grand Canyon State at the Gila River Indian Community's Wild Horse Pass, Lone Butte and Vee Quiva casinos, as well as the Cardinals' State Farm Stadium. The stadium sportsbooks should be ready before the 2022 season, according to BetMGM and the team. The casino...

