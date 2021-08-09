4th Circ. Told Baltimore Climate Claims Are Federal At Heart

Law360 (August 9, 2021, 6:14 PM EDT) -- Chevron Corp., ExxonMobil Corp., and other energy companies combating Baltimore's suit seeking to put them on the hook for climate-related infrastructure damages renewed and expanded their efforts to keep the case in federal court after the U.S. Supreme Court mandated a second look. The Supreme Court in May directed the Fourth Circuit to widen its review of a lower court order remanding to state court Baltimore's suit seeking climate-related infrastructure damages from fossil fuel companies. In a supplemental brief Friday, the companies told the Fourth Circuit that means the appellate court should now determine whether removal was proper based on their...

