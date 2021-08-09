FTC Asks 2nd Circ. To Rethink 'Free Pass' For 1-800 Contacts

Law360 (August 9, 2021, 5:45 PM EDT) -- The Federal Trade Commission has told the Second Circuit to rethink a decision letting 1-800 Contacts off the hook for antitrust claims resulting from the company's aggressive efforts to enforce its trademarks against online competitors, arguing in a rehearing bid that an appellate panel improperly put trademark law over antitrust law. The Second Circuit was wrong to reverse an FTC decision against 1-800 Contacts for squashing competition with legal settlements that barred rivals from buying certain keywords for search engine advertising, the FTC said Friday in seeking a panel rehearing or rehearing en banc. Web searches for brand names, here "1-800 Contacts,"...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS