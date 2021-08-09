DOJ Blasts Indicted Chicken Exec Over 'Fishing Expedition'

Law360 (August 9, 2021, 8:52 PM EDT) -- Prosecutors asked an Illinois federal judge Monday to block an indicted chicken producer executive's bid to subpoena Tyson Foods Inc., saying while they don't oppose efforts to obtain records to aid his defense, the request is a "fishing expedition" undermining their ongoing criminal probe into price-fixing in the broiler chicken industry. The U.S. Department of Justice made this argument in a 12-page brief partially opposing Perdue Farms sales executive Timothy Mulrenin's subpoena motion filed last Thursday under seal. Mulrenin, charged last October with criminal Sherman Act violations, wants his former employer to produce "all documents" across an eight-year period as well...

