Long Island Diocese Says Sexual Abuse Claims Exceed 150

Law360 (August 9, 2021, 5:07 PM EDT) -- Long Island's Roman Catholic diocese told a New York bankruptcy judge Monday it had received more than 150 claims by alleged sexual abuse victims in the course of its Chapter 11 case, with more coming in as a state statutory deadline approaches on Saturday. At a virtual status conference the diocese told U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Shelley Chapman and its insurance carriers that it is in the process of sorting through the 150 to 200 proofs of claim for sexual abuse allegations it had received so far, with a higher rate of filing expected this week as the statute of limitations looms....

