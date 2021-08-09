GAO Says USPTO Reasonably Evaluated Bidders On IT Deal

Law360 (August 9, 2021, 8:14 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Government Accountability Office has denied a protest over the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office's information technology development contracts to SAIC, Booz Allen Hamilton and other companies, finding no issue with the agency's analyses. The USPTO reasonably scored each bidder to decide which contract awards to make for its business oriented software solutions, or BOSS, procurement and found that SAIC's proposal was "higher technically rated" than Salient CRGT Inc.'s, the GAO said in a July 21 decision. Salient argued that the USPTO had put too much weight on the past performance factor and the program management and staffing factor, but...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS