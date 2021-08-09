Seeking Presurgery Exams In NY Personal Injury Suit Defense

Law360 (August 9, 2021, 5:46 PM EDT) -- The plaintiff and defense bars often spar over whether the defense can obtain an independent medical examination, or IME, prior to the plaintiff undergoing surgery. The presurgery IME is a common point of contention, especially in cases where the plaintiff is alleging spinal injuries. Defendants seeking to prove a causation defense, or a preexisting condition defense, would prefer to present trial testimony from a doctor who examined the plaintiff prior to surgery. Surgery, particularly spinal fusion surgery, can significantly alter the body part in question such that a post-surgery IME may be of limited value. Although films may be available, they...

