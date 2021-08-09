Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Switch Inc. Ditches The Last Of Its 2017 IPO-Related Litigation

Law360 (August 9, 2021, 8:58 PM EDT) -- A Nevada state judge granted a request Friday to end a shareholder derivative suit that stood as the last remaining piece of litigation accusing Switch Inc. of misleading the public in registration statements.

Investors had alleged, in proposed class actions in both state and federal court as well as a state court derivative action, that the technology infrastructure company had misled them about its sales strategy before holding an initial public offering in October 2017.

A Nevada federal judge resolved the federal action in Switch's favor roughly a year ago, finding that the only theory of liability hadn't already been dismissed...

