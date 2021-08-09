Software Co. Unit Nabs Default IP Win In Deleted Code Row

Law360 (August 9, 2021, 7:36 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge has agreed to hand a win to a unit of a Danish software provider for the oil and gas industry in its case against a former sales manager's colleague who was accused of swiping more than $10 million in trade secrets, rejecting his argument that he wasn't "sophisticated" enough to deliberately delete evidence. U.S. District Judge Keith P. Ellison on Friday sided with a magistrate judge who reached the same conclusion back in April: that Ashish Dabral deleted sets of code from the control systems in the software his companies sold, in advance of a lawsuit from...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS