Anti-Boycott Compliance Still Key In UAE Business Dealings

Law360 (August 9, 2021, 5:52 PM EDT) -- In September 2020, the United Arab Emirates, Israel and the U.S. signed the Abraham Accords, establishing diplomatic and commercial relations between the UAE and Israel. In August 2020, the UAE issued Federal Decree Law No. 4 of 2020, formally terminating its participation in the Arab boycott of Israel. As a result, the U.S. Department of Commerce's Bureau of Industry and Security has amended the anti-boycott provisions set forth in Part 760 of the Export Administration Regulations, or EAR.[1] Supplement No. 17 to Part 760 of the EAR, published on June 9, sets forth the Commerce Department's position that certain requests for...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS