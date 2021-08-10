Court Keeps New Yorker's Suit Against Dutch CBD Co. Alive

Law360 (August 10, 2021, 8:44 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge has denied a Dutch CBD company's bid to escape a lawsuit alleging that the company misrepresented the amount of psychoactive THC in its products, causing a New York consumer to be fired after a work-sanctioned drug test. In an order filed Friday, Judge Vincent L. Briccetti of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York dismissed without prejudice a motion to dismiss from Dutch CBD company P.K. Benelux BV, which sells products under the brand name Lucovitaal, and ordered jurisdictional discovery. According to the order, P.K. Benelux moved to dismiss the case over...

