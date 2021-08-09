Bam Margera Sues MTV, Paramount Over 'Jackass' Firing

Law360 (August 9, 2021, 8:29 PM EDT) -- Bam Margera sued MTV, Paramount Pictures, Spike Jonze and his former co-star Johnny Knoxville in Los Angeles court Monday, alleging they wrongfully fired him from the latest installment of the "Jackass" film franchise for failing to adhere to an agreement that required Margera to maintain his sobriety. Margera, whose real name is Brandon Cole Margera, says he was forced under duress to sign a "wellness agreement" while he was in a rehabilitation facility, but was later fired from the upcoming "Jackass 4" film even though he never strayed from the agreement. The "Jackass" franchise, which originated as an MTV show featuring...

